Fayetteville police charge man in 2014 rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville detectives have charged a man with committing a 2014 rape.

On Aug. 30, 2014, a woman accepted a ride from a man she didn’t know, and the man raped her, police say she told them.

Police have charged Derrick Womack, 41, of the 700 block of Italy Street, with first-degree rape. He didn’t know the victim at the time of the attack, police said.

Womack was already in custody on charges including breaking and entering and larcney, police said.

Womack is in Cumberland County Detention Center on a $55,000 secured bond.