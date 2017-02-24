Franklin Co. teacher and husband arrested after heroin found in car, police say

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County teacher and her husband were arrested on heroin charges after police found drugs in a car along with the couple’s young children, according to Franklinton Police Chief John Green.

Green told CBS North Carolina that Franklinton police arrested Kirstyn Lynn Alford, 29, on Thursday night.

Alford is a third grade teacher at Youngsville Elementary School, but was suspended indefinitely on Friday, Franklin County School officials said.

Alford’s husband, Cameron Morris Alford, 32, was also arrested, Green said. The couple lives on Cedar Hurst Lane in Franklinton.

Vance County detectives tipped Franklinton officers off that Alford’s car had been in a suspected drug neighborhood, according to Green.

Police say drugs were purchased in the Henderson area.

In response to the tip, officers stopped Kirstyn Alford for speeding when she drove into Franklinton around 11:30 p.m., Green said.

Police said she admitted to officers having empty heroin bundles in the car that her husband and two children — ages 2 and 6 — were also riding in.

Officers found a syringe in her bra and an unopened bag of heroin, police said.

Cameron Alford told police the drugs were his, Green said. But officers making the arrest believe both parents are heroin users, according to Green.

Both parents were arrested and charged with felony drug possession, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

Each posted a $25,000 bond.

Both children were turned over to a family member at the scene.

Kirstyn Alford started working for the school system in August 2010, school officials said.

The school system plans to work with law enforcement to conduct its own investigation into Alford following her recent arrest, according to school system officials.