Jury deliberates all day on Wake double slaying trial, fails to reach verdict

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After deliberating all day Friday without reach a verdict, the jury in the Nathan Holden murder trial will get the weekend off, then come back Monday at 11 a.m. to continue deliberations.

Holden is accused of killing his in-laws and trying to kill his estranged wife in a 2014 attack in Wendell.

The jury came to the judge twice with questions Friday. Once, they had a question about the verdict sheet, and the judge told them he’d provide a new verdict sheet.

The jury’s second request was for a better definition of premeditation. Prosecutors are trying for a first-degree murder conviction, which requires that the attack is pre-meditated. The defense has argued it was a crime born of Holden’s shattered emotional state that happened in the moment.

The judge told the jury to “use your reason and common sense.”

