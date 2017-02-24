Michael Peterson case expected to end with plea

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A Durham novelist originally sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for the death of his wife at their North Carolina mansion is expected to leave a courthouse officially a free man Friday.

Michael Peterson says he’s accepted a plea that allows him to maintain his innocence while agreeing that prosecutors have the evidence to convict him.

The body of his wife Kathleen was found at the bottom of a staircase in their Durham mansion in 2001.

He was freed from prison in 2011 when a judge ordered a new trial.