More than 30 charged in drug sweep at NC coast

More than 30 people were arrested in Brunswick County over the past two days, in a sweep of suspected drug offenders.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrests as part of drug investigations throughout the county

“We went after heroin first and foremost because that is the number one drug we are battling right now,” said Lieutenant Stephen Lanier, head of the Drug Enforcement Division.

The majority of those arrested have been charged with crimes related to possession and intent to sell heroin. But the investigation quickly expanded to other types of drugs, uncovering a large-scale operation that spanned four counties, including Horry County in South Carolina.

“Not everybody here in this investigation, operation was a heroin dealer or involved in the heroin trade but in some form or fashion they were connected,” explained Lanier.

Those arrested range in age from their teens to suspects in their 60s.

“Some people in the older population sell their pills to offset their income,” said Lanier.

As for the younger accused dealers, three too young to vote, Lanier said it’s disheartening to run into suspects that age.

Community complaints and tips prompted several investigations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

More arrests are expected. Contact the Sheriff’s Office if you see anything unusual.

Sheriff John W. Ingram is encouraging community members to keep the tips coming into the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and encourages others to do the same.

Here’s a list of the names of those arrested and their charges:

Marci Lynn Gardiner, 47

Erin Place, Ocean Isle Beach

Possession heroin

Possession drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Joseph McMillian, 58

Strawberry Way, Shallotte

PWIMSD Heroin

Sell/deliver heroin

Alexander George Karagiannis, 37

Knotts Landing, Bolivia

Felony possession cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Ashton Brooke Edwards, 27

Charles St., Holden Beach

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession drug paraphernalia

Avery William Huff, 16

Burlington St., Southport

Manufacture marijuana

PWIMSD marijuana

Possession drug paraphernalia

Belinda Faye Moss, 52

Edgewater Dr., Shallotte

PWISD schedule II controlled substance

Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Christian Scott Anderson, 17

Fieldcrest Dr., Southport

PWIMSD marijuana

Sell/deliver marijuana

Possession drug paraphernalia

Crystal Gail Ballard, 33

New Britton Loop Rd., Ash

Possession of heroin

Possession drug paraphernalia

Dalton O’Brian Bessent, Jr., 18

Dare St., Supply

Trafficking opium/heroin

Conspire sell/deliver heroin

Possession drug paraphernalia X 2

Assault on a female

PWIMSD heroin

Possession marijuana

Demond Ca’quan Conyers, 18

Main St., Leland

PWISD marijuana

Sell/deliver marijuana

Donald Wright, 22

Tanner Rd., Shallotte

Felony possession cocaine

Possession marijuana

Possession drug paraphernalia

Ezekiel David Mcknight, 24

Carter St., Shallotte

PWISD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey Brian Sullivan, 29

Canterbury St., Bolivia

PWIMSD cocaine

Sell/Deliver cocaine

Jerry Windham, 23

Lords Branch Rd., Winnabow

Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession drug paraphernalia

Possession firearm by felon

Leverne Pelzer , 38 (In custody In New Hanover County)

S. 8th St., Wilmington

PWIMSD heroin X 2

Sell/deliver heroin X 2

Maintain vehicle

Possession drug paraphernalia

Conspiracy

Marvin Joe Bernard, 50

Midway Rd., Boliva

PWISD cocaine X3

Sell/deliver cocaine X 3

Melvin Lavern Mason, Jr., 32

Sunset Harbor Rd., Bolivia

PWIMSD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Michael Warren Oliver, 35

Blue Water St., Southport

PWIMSD cocaine x 2sell/deliver cocaine x 2, possession drug paraphernalia X 2

Noah Douglas Jackson, 18

Kings Dr., Leland

Conspire sell/deliver heroin

Okey Emmanuel Palmore, II, 32

Mission Hope Rd., Winnabow

PWISD marijuana

Sell/deliver marijuana

Phillip Scott Hewett, 20

Candlewood Court, Bolivia

PWIMSD heroin

Sell/deliver heroin

Possession drug paraphernalia

Rashawn Devon Holden, 26

Old Ocean Hwy, Bolivia

PWISD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Rica Danielle Brown, 35

Pine Needle Ln., Longwood

PWIMSD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

River Justice Boyd, 17

Waldon Pond Ln., Southport

PWIMSD schedule vi

Sell/deliver schedule vi

PWIMSD marijuana x 2

Sell/deliver x 2

Possession drug paraphernalia x 2

Robert Dennis, 51

Seashore Rd., Supply

PWIMSD schedule II controlled substance

Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession drug paraphernalia

Royce Beasley, 44

Civietown Rd., Supply

Felony possession cocaine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Scott Asbury, 18

Fieldcrest Rd., Southport

PWISD marijuana

Sell/deliver marijuana

Possession drug paraphernalia

Wayne Legaughn King, 55

Mulberry Rd., Shallotte

PWISD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

William Franklin Deitz, 42

Charlestown St., Southport

PWISD schedule II controlled substance

Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

William Borgeson, 67

Lanvale Rd., Leland

PWISD marijuana

Manufacture marijuana

Willie Deon Swain, 42

Jade Court, Leland

PWISD cocaine

Sell/deliver cocaine

Wilma Lee Batten, 66

Village Rd., Leland

Conspire to sell/deliver opiate/heroin

Conspire to traffic opiate/heroin

Donald Ray Davis, 39

Truesdale Rd., Wilmington

PWISD heroin

Sell/deliver heroin