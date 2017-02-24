More than 30 charged in drug sweep at NC coast

BOLVIA, N.C. (WECT) — More than 30 people were arrested in Brunswick County over the past two days, in a sweep of suspected drug offenders.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrests as part of drug investigations throughout the county
“We went after heroin first and foremost because that is the number one drug we are battling right now,” said Lieutenant Stephen Lanier, head of the Drug Enforcement Division.
The majority of those arrested have been charged with crimes related to possession and intent to sell heroin. But the investigation quickly expanded to other types of drugs, uncovering a large-scale operation that spanned four counties, including Horry County in South Carolina.
“Not everybody here in this investigation, operation was a heroin dealer or involved in the heroin trade but in some form or fashion they were connected,” explained Lanier.
Those arrested range in age from their teens to suspects in their 60s.
“Some people in the older population sell their pills to offset their income,” said Lanier.
As for the younger accused dealers, three too young to vote, Lanier said it’s disheartening to run into suspects that age.
Community complaints and tips prompted several investigations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
More arrests are expected. Contact the Sheriff’s Office if you see anything unusual.
Sheriff John W. Ingram is encouraging community members to keep the tips coming into the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and encourages others to do the same.
Here’s a list of the names of those arrested and their charges:
Marci Lynn Gardiner, 47
Erin Place, Ocean Isle Beach
Possession heroin
Possession drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Joseph McMillian, 58
Strawberry Way, Shallotte
PWIMSD Heroin
Sell/deliver heroin
Alexander George Karagiannis, 37
Knotts Landing, Bolivia
Felony possession cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
Ashton Brooke Edwards, 27
Charles St., Holden Beach
Trafficking opium/heroin
Possession drug paraphernalia
Avery William Huff, 16
Burlington St., Southport
Manufacture marijuana
PWIMSD marijuana
Possession drug paraphernalia
Belinda Faye Moss, 52
Edgewater Dr., Shallotte
PWISD schedule II controlled substance
Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Christian Scott Anderson, 17
Fieldcrest Dr., Southport
PWIMSD marijuana
Sell/deliver marijuana
Possession drug paraphernalia
Crystal Gail Ballard, 33
New Britton Loop Rd., Ash
Possession of heroin
Possession drug paraphernalia
Dalton O’Brian Bessent, Jr., 18
Dare St., Supply
Trafficking opium/heroin
Conspire sell/deliver heroin
Possession drug paraphernalia X 2
Assault on a female
PWIMSD heroin
Possession marijuana
Demond Ca’quan Conyers, 18
Main St., Leland
PWISD marijuana
Sell/deliver marijuana
Donald Wright, 22
Tanner Rd., Shallotte
Felony possession cocaine
Possession marijuana
Possession drug paraphernalia
Ezekiel David Mcknight, 24
Carter St., Shallotte
PWISD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey Brian Sullivan, 29
Canterbury St., Bolivia
PWIMSD cocaine
Sell/Deliver cocaine
Jerry Windham, 23
Lords Branch Rd., Winnabow
Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Possession drug paraphernalia
Possession firearm by felon
Leverne Pelzer , 38 (In custody In New Hanover County)
S. 8th St., Wilmington
PWIMSD heroin X 2
Sell/deliver heroin X 2
Maintain vehicle
Possession drug paraphernalia
Conspiracy
Marvin Joe Bernard, 50
Midway Rd., Boliva
PWISD cocaine X3
Sell/deliver cocaine X 3
Melvin Lavern Mason, Jr., 32
Sunset Harbor Rd., Bolivia
PWIMSD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
Michael Warren Oliver, 35
Blue Water St., Southport
PWIMSD cocaine x 2sell/deliver cocaine x 2, possession drug paraphernalia X 2
Noah Douglas Jackson, 18
Kings Dr., Leland
Conspire sell/deliver heroin
Okey Emmanuel Palmore, II, 32
Mission Hope Rd., Winnabow
PWISD marijuana
Sell/deliver marijuana
Phillip Scott Hewett, 20
Candlewood Court, Bolivia
PWIMSD heroin
Sell/deliver heroin
Possession drug paraphernalia
Rashawn Devon Holden, 26
Old Ocean Hwy, Bolivia
PWISD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
Rica Danielle Brown, 35
Pine Needle Ln., Longwood
PWIMSD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
River Justice Boyd, 17
Waldon Pond Ln., Southport
PWIMSD schedule vi
Sell/deliver schedule vi
PWIMSD marijuana x 2
Sell/deliver x 2
Possession drug paraphernalia x 2
Robert Dennis, 51
Seashore Rd., Supply
PWIMSD schedule II controlled substance
Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Possession drug paraphernalia
Royce Beasley, 44
Civietown Rd., Supply
Felony possession cocaine
Possession drug paraphernalia
Scott Asbury, 18
Fieldcrest Rd., Southport
PWISD marijuana
Sell/deliver marijuana
Possession drug paraphernalia
Wayne Legaughn King, 55
Mulberry Rd., Shallotte
PWISD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
William Franklin Deitz, 42
Charlestown St., Southport
PWISD schedule II controlled substance
Sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
William Borgeson, 67
Lanvale Rd., Leland
PWISD marijuana
Manufacture marijuana
Willie Deon Swain, 42
Jade Court, Leland
PWISD cocaine
Sell/deliver cocaine
Wilma Lee Batten, 66
Village Rd., Leland
Conspire to sell/deliver opiate/heroin
Conspire to traffic opiate/heroin
Donald Ray Davis, 39
Truesdale Rd., Wilmington
PWISD heroin
Sell/deliver heroin