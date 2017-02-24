NAACP announces plans for North Carolina economic boycott

Rev. William Barber (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Rev. William Barber (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NAACP is announcing plans for an economic boycott of North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state’s conservative General Assembly, including one limiting LGBT protections.

National President Cornell Brooks spoke Friday at a news conference in Raleigh.

In December, NAACP state leader the Rev. William Barber said he was seeking approval for a national boycott to pressure lawmakers over issues including the law known as House Bill 2. He also cited recent changes to the state elections board and the process for drawing electoral districts.

Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag’s removal in 2015.

