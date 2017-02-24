Nash County teacher charged with sexual activity with a student

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County high school teacher was charged this week with sexual activity with a male student, officials said Friday.

Rebecca Shea Reeves, 33, a teacher at Southern Nash High School, was arrested Thursday in the North Carolina mountains, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Reeves was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student, who deputies said was a boy.

The investigation began on Feb. 16 when the Southern Nash High School faculty was told a teacher had an “intimate relationship” with a student beginning in Oct. 2016, deputies said.

The Nash-Rocky Mount School System’s central office was made aware of the allegations and began an internal investigation, according to officials.

“Their findings were forwarded to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office where probable cause was found and an arrest warrant was obtained for two counts of sexual activity with a student,” Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said in the email.

On Thursday, Nash County officials asked for help from Madison County authorities to find Reeves, who recently moved from Raleigh to Madison County, deputies said.

Reeves was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeves was jailed at the Madison County Detention Center in Marshall and released on a $40,000 unsecured bond.

Her first appearance court date is planned for Tuesday at the Nash County Courthouse in Nashville.