NC Central on 12-game win streak, focusing on NCAA Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The best-kept secret in all of college basketball, might be a team from the Triangle.

The North Carolina Central Eagles shocked many basketball fans in the first month of the season when they upset SEC opponent Missouri, on the road.

Fast-forward four months and they are shocking fans once again—now with a 12-game winning streak.

The Eagles are at the top of the MEAC standings and have a great chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

One reason for this season’s success has been clear goals — actually, just one goal in particular.

“Win the conference title, and go to the NCAA Tournament” says senior guard Dajuan Graf. “It’s either that, or fail.”

In addition to Graf, the team is led by their head coach and N.C. Central-graduate LeVelle Moton.

Moton credits some of his success in adulthood to attending a Historically Black College or University, also known as an HBCU.

“HBCU’s were the inception of us just being educated, and I share this with our guys, I tell them ‘Our ancestors would be killed, or hung, or murdered if they were caught trying to read’ so now that you have this opportunity, you can’t miss classes or take this for granted because so many lives have been sacrificed for us to be in this position,” Moton said.

This team is not taking anything for granted and is focused on shocking fans yet again: this time by making noise in the NCAA Tournament.