Popular Raleigh auto body shop to close after 40 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular Raleigh auto body shop and convenience store will be closing its doors next week for good.

For more than 40 years the Dewberry family, owners of Dusty’s Service Center in the Boylan Heights community have given back to those who are less fortunate in Wake County.

The family cooks meals for the homeless.

“That’s what we do up here. We give,” Barbara Dewberry said.

On Fridays, the Dewberrys cook and deliver meals to the homeless throughout Wake County.

“We like to eat and we like to cook. We have a bunch of cooks down here. If we eat, everybody eats. We eat until the food runs out,” Dusty Dewberry said.

Gertrude Sanders has worked at the West Lenoir Street shop for 12 years.

Sanders has seen firsthand the amount of community service Dusty and Barbara Dewberry have performed in Raleigh.

“They give and do from their heart. You can see it and you can feel it. Some people give being fake. Some people give from the heart and they give it from the heart,” Gertrude Sanders said.

A developer bought the property of the shop and will be turning the lot into a restaurant.

At the end of their run, the Dewberrys are thankful.

“We’ve been good to everybody and everyone has been good to us. It’s been like a large family. We’ve been having a good time,” Dusty said.

Dusty’s Service Center will be closed officially on March 1.

Although Barbara and Dusty do not have a new building, they’ll continue to help out the community.