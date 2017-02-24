SBI seeks witnesses to officer-involved shooting at Oxford Bojangles

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
crime scene police generic

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — State authorities are looking for witnesses to an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday in the at a Bojangles in Oxford.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the Granville County District Attorney have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting, which happened at the Bojangles at 1019 Lewis St.

“The SBI is seeking to identify and interview all witnesses to the shooting incident,” a news release states.

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn’t been contacted by state investigators is asked to call (919) 779-8188 during normal businees hours or (800) 334-3000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s