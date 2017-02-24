SBI seeks witnesses to officer-involved shooting at Oxford Bojangles

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — State authorities are looking for witnesses to an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday in the at a Bojangles in Oxford.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the Granville County District Attorney have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting, which happened at the Bojangles at 1019 Lewis St.

“The SBI is seeking to identify and interview all witnesses to the shooting incident,” a news release states.

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn’t been contacted by state investigators is asked to call (919) 779-8188 during normal businees hours or (800) 334-3000.