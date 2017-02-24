Vacant building in Carrboro is torn down as CVS store in limbo

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A prominent piece of property in downtown Carrboro is changing after years of sitting idle while plans for a controversial CVS pharmacy have been on hold.

The lot at North Greensboro and West Weaver streets was the site where protesters occupied the building five years ago this month.

The vacant building was torn down in recent weeks.

Mayor Lydia Lavelle said that demolition is the result of an ordinance the town passed last fall.

She said it’s her understanding that the property owner has submitted plans for a scaled back version of their original plans from a few years ago.

It’s a welcome change for some, including Vonda Rushing, who lives in Chapel Hill.

“It’s progress. And I think something needs to be there to help the community. A store or something,” she said.

Others, including Chas Gaertner, who lives in Carrboro, still don’t want a CVS.

“Not so happy about it. I mean, I feel bad for the neighbors right across the street that would have floodlights in their houses 24 hours a day and the parking lots and traffic and noise that comes along with that,” Gaertner said.

The mayor said the property owner has not presented its plans to any town boards yet.

A spokeswoman for CVS said the company does not have any announcement about the lot at this time.