Vigil held after 2 die in crash during chase from Garner to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a police chase Thursday night that started in Garner and ended in Raleigh

Now, their families are trying to pick up the pieces.

Shada Taylor, 25, was the only passenger in a car that sped away from police, officials said.

The chase ended with the 18-year-old driver crashing into a church van carrying three people on Hammond Road near Interstate 40, police said.

Taylor died at the scene and one of the van’s passengers, 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway, died Friday morning at a nearby hospital.

Shada Taylor’s family held a candelight vigil in her honor Friday night near the crash scene.

Her family and friends said she was working to get her life together. They say her sudden death doesn’t feel real.

“It just took me by storm,” said Taylor’s friend Drea Harris. “I’m lost. I’m totally lost for words. I don’t know what to say.”

Harris says Taylor was like a sister to him.

“I just hate that our people, sometimes we grow up where we come from and we die where we grew up at,” said Harris. “We never had a chance to make better make amends do things better. We still got to die in the struggle and that hurts. Especially someone like my sister and I love her and wanna see her do better.”

Taylor was in a car with 18-year-old Kawme McGregory.

Police say they tried to pull him over for speeding on Garner Road in Garner and when he didn’t stop it turned into a high-speed pursuit.

Alexandria Fields is Taylor’s older sister. She says she’ll miss her sister’s smile the most.

“She was like a best friend to me and I don’t know what I’m gonna do, but I just ask for everybody to pray for me and my family,” said Fields. “This is a hard time.”

The chase ended with McGregory crashing into a church van with three people.

Fields says she didn’t know the driver her sister was with, but she does have one question for him.

She just wants to know why he didn’t stop the car.

“Why did he keep going?” asked Fields. “Why he ain’t just stop? No matter what the situation is, yes, she did have some things going on, but I’d rather have her have that going on than us to have to bury her.”

Friends and family say they’ll never forget her.

“Rest easy, Shada,” said Harris. “I love you. I miss you and I’m still here for you. Whatever I can do for you and your family, I’m here.”

“I’m gonna miss my sister,” said Fields.

Taylor’s friends and family plan on coming out to the scene again Saturday night to remember her.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Holloway’s family, but so far have not heard back.

Neighbor to Neighbor, the community center whose van Holloway was in, did release a statement.

They said they will be accepting online donations for Holloway’s funeral expenses.