Wayne County judge accused of beer bribe gets new trial

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wayne County judge who was convicted of bribery and other charges will get a new trial.

Judge Arnold Ogden Jones II offered cases of beer and $100 to an FBI task force officer in a bid to get the officer to provide him with a copy of the judge’s wife’s text messages.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Jones wanted his wife’s text messages because he suspected she was having an affair.

At trial, prosecutors showed a video of Jones, still in his judicial robe, standing on the steps of the Wayne County Courthouse, exchanging cash for a disk that was supposed to contain the messages, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time.

No new trial date has yet been set, according to Don Connelly, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Jones had been convicted of three charges: paying bribes, paying gratuities and attempting corrupt influence of an official proceeding. All three convictions have been overturned.