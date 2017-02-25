2 men wanted for Fayetteville armed robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police need the public’s help tracking down two men suspected of attempted robbery at the First Citizens Bank on Ramsey Street.

Investigators say it happened on February 12 sometime after 6:00 p.m. while an employee of Tobacco Road Outlet was trying to make her deposit at the bank’s ATM.

Surveillance pictures captured the two men.

Police say one of the men told the woman he was armed with a gun.

At some point, the men ran towards a shopping center behind the bank, and the woman was able to complete her transaction.

Authorities say surveillance images shows the men had cased the ATM area before the encounter with the woman.

Police believe the men are between 18 to 22-years-old.

If you recognize these men, police ask you call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.