3rd annual Interfaith Food Drive brings in record number of meals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large group of volunteers spent Saturday giving back to those who are less fortunate and to also honor the life of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha..

The three were shot to death Feb. 10, 2015, at the Finley Forest Condominiums on Summerwalk Circle, just east of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

People from around Wake County donated canned goods, foods and non-perishable items to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Volunteers at the Third Annual Interfaith Food Drive helped mark each item with a special sticker.

The event brought together people of all different backgrounds – including Barry Schwartz, the executive director of the Jewish Family Services of Raleigh and Cary.

“These were three extraordinary human beings. We are thrilled as a Jewish community to be able to help support them and their legacy. We just want to help and give back in their honor,” Schwartz said.

Deah’s older brother, Farris Barakat, attended the food drive.

He and his family say they’re overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community. Barakat says one of his brother’s last Facebook posts was about feeding the homeless.

“To see what’s happening behind me is essentially a continuation of my brother Yusor and Razan legacy. Having the last Facebook post of my brother be something where he was giving out food in downtown Durham again speaks to who they were as individuals and why we are able to continue two years on. Doing things like this and breaking records in canned food drives,” Farris Barakat said.

This year’s food drive broke another record, bringing in more than 52,000 meals for people in North Carolina.