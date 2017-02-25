Crews make way as home moved through Raleigh streets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to tow away cars, take down road signs and remove traffic signals to make room when a house was moved in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The two-story home was moved from East Lenoir Street to Bloodworth Street near downtown Raleigh.

Police had to clear roads of vehicles, which in some cases meant towing them away. In other cases, authorities got drivers to move their vehicles.

Several road signs were removed and some telephone lines were moved along the route.

At least one large pole that held traffic lights was also taken down to make room for the home.

