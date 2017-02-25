Durham woman shot, man in custody

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -CBS North Carolina has confirmed a woman was shot early Saturday morning at a Double Tree gas station on Meridian Parkway.

Police say it happened after 5:30 a.m. after the victim got into an altercation with a man. Moments later, the shot was fired, striking her in the shoulder.

Authorities say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was found at the business’ parking lot armed with a weapon and was taken into custody.

He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on what injuries he sustained.

Authorities say the man will be charged once he’s released from the hospital.