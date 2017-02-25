Fayetteville couple kidnapped and robbed man at gunpoint, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville residents kidnapped and robbed a man at gunpoint after he was with them for much a day before the incident, Hoke County authorities say.

The Fayetteville pair were arrested Friday after the incident on Pittman Grove Church Road in Hoke County on Dec. 31, officials said.

The incident began with the victim and two suspects spending much of the day together in Fayetteville.

During the evening, the victim asked to be taken home, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The victim was informed that they needed to make a detour before taking him to his residence,” deputies said.

The pair took the man to a “dark and desolate stretch” of the 2000 block of Pittman Grove Church Road, where he was ordered out of the car at gunpoint, deputies said.

The victim was robbed of cash before he ran to a nearby home and was able to call 911.

Montoyua Donnell Waller, 43, and Damekia Latyce Robinson, 39, both of 113 Willow Run Lane in Fayetteville were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and felony conspiracy.

Waller was held on a $375,000 bond while Robinson was held on a $250,000 bond.