Ft. Bragg soldier dies from “brief illness”

FT. BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg authorities report Specialist Ciara L. Harris, 26, died Thursday due to “complications from a brief illness.”

The Virginia native died at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Medical Center.

Spc. Harris joined the army in 2014 as an Information Technology Specialist. In July, 2016, she was assigned to the 206th Signal Company, 188th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bragg.

“Spc. Harris’ contributions to the Army as a Signal Soldier were incomparable due to her hard work ethic, intellect, and dedication to the mission and fellow Soldiers,” said Capt. Kevin Spencer, the commander of the 206th Signal Company. “Her leadership, caring attitude and friendship will surely be missed in our formation. We will continue to keep Spc. Harris’ Family, friends and Soldiers of 188th Brigade Support Battalion in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning.”

Prior to her service at Fort Bragg, she served at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Spc. Harris held several awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

No word on the exact illness and complications that caused her death.