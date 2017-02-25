Gunshots fired at Fayetteville strip club and security guards, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged after he fired gunshots into a Fayetteville strip club after an argument with security guards early Saturday morning, police say.

Authorities said the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. at 912 Bragg Blvd., which is Secrets Cabaret.

The incident began when a man was denied entrance to the club because he did not have identification, according to Fayetteville police.

The man’s friend tried to ” persuade security” to allow the man inside anyway, but both men were asked to leave, police said in a news release.

“The suspects began to argue with security and after several minutes, both subjects left the parking lot driving a blue Chrysler Sebring,” police said.

A few minutes later, the Chrysler returned and security guards saw a man pulling a rifle from the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

“(The suspect) drove back onto Bragg Boulevard, pointed the rifle out of the driver’s window and fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the security guards and the business,” police said.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrolman happened to be nearby and stopped the suspect’s vehicle on West Rowan Street near Bragg Boulevard, according to police

Khair Reddick, 21, was charged with shooting Into an occupied building and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Reddick was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he remains on a $50,000 secured bond.

No one was injured in the incident.