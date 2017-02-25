HBCU student body presidents talk about their experiences and the future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the Civil War ended in 1865, most African-Americans in the United States were slaves in the South.

In North Carolina, it was illegal to teach a slave how to read and write.

But the year the war ended, Shaw University became the first college available to African-Americans in the region. Today, North Carolina boasts 10 “historically black colleges and universities,” with the most recent being North Carolina Central in Durham created in 1910.

HBCUs played a pivotal role in galvanizing support during the Civil Rights era, and today, they remain instrumental in shaping young leaders in our communities.

CBS North Carolina anchor Sean Maroney sat down with student body presidents from local HBCUs to get their take on their college experiences and what they see for the future.