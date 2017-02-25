In 2nd straight loss to unranked opponents, Duke falls to Miami 55-50

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Bruce Brown scored 25 points, and Miami held No. 10 Duke a staggering 32 points below its season average on the way to beating the Blue Devils 55-50 on Saturday.

Brown shot 11 for 18 and had four assists, while his teammates shot just 11 for 40 with four assists combined. Yet it was enough for the Hurricanes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who dominated inside and outscored Duke 40-20 in the paint.

Frank Jackson and Luke Kennard each scored 16 points for Duke (22-7, 10-6), which lost its second straight to an unranked opponent after falling at Syracuse on Wednesday.

Duke was without guard Grayson Allen, the team’s No. 3 scorer at 15 points per game sidelined by what the team said was a left ankle issue.