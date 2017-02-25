NC armed robbery suspect nabbed while stepping out to smoke cigarette

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A convenience store armed robbery suspect was arrested in Alamance County after stepping outside a motel to smoke a cigarette Friday night, officials said.

The armed robbery happened around 8:22 p.m. at Sandy Cross Mini Mart at 2078 North N.C. Hwy 49, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities viewed surveillance video and were able to get a detailed description of the suspect.

The suspect was driving a black Chrysler Aspen, with an out-of-state plate, that turned out to be stolen, deputies said.

While deputies were reviewing evidence at the armed robbery, Mebane police noticed a similar suspect and vehicle, a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen with a Maryland plate, officials said.

The stolen Chrysler was found by Burlington police in the Econo Lodge parking lot located at 2133 W. Hanford Road in Burlington.

While deputies were later outside the Econo Lodge, a man stepped outside the motel to smoke a cigarette.

“Deputies approached the subject, and he identified himself as Gregory Anton Simpson. After additional investigation Simpson was arrested without incident,” deputies said in a news release.

Simpson, 47, of North Milton Avenue in Baltimore was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Simpson was held under a $50,000 secured bond.