NC armed robbery suspect nabbed while stepping out to smoke cigarette

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A convenience store armed robbery suspect was arrested in Alamance County after stepping outside a motel to smoke a cigarette Friday night, officials said.

gregory-simpson
CLICK TO ENLARGE IMAGE AND VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The armed robbery happened around 8:22 p.m. at Sandy Cross Mini Mart at 2078 North N.C. Hwy 49, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities viewed surveillance video and were able to get a detailed description of the suspect.

The suspect was driving a black Chrysler Aspen, with an out-of-state plate, that turned out to be stolen, deputies said.

While deputies were reviewing evidence at the armed robbery, Mebane police noticed a similar suspect and vehicle, a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen with a Maryland plate, officials said.

The stolen Chrysler was found by Burlington police in the Econo Lodge parking lot located at 2133 W. Hanford Road in Burlington.

While deputies were later outside the Econo Lodge, a man stepped outside the motel to smoke a cigarette.

“Deputies approached the subject, and he identified himself as Gregory Anton Simpson. After additional investigation Simpson was arrested without incident,” deputies said in a news release.

Simpson, 47, of North Milton Avenue in Baltimore was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.  Simpson was held under a $50,000 secured bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s