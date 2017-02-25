Numerous crews respond to massive blaze at old NC fire station

CALYPSO, N.C. (WNCT) – Several agencies responded to a fire at the old Calypso Fire Department and Calypso Hardware Store in Duplin County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities told WNCN that the first call for the fire came in around 1 p.m.

Thirteen different fire departments responded to the scene.

Fire trucks closed off part of Center Street, which runs through downtown. The street was expected to be shutdown for up to six hours.

The building has serious structural damage and no investigation has begun yet. Fire crews were still on the scene as of 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was injured.

— WNCN contributed to this report