Teenage boy shot in Durham

Durham, N.C. (WNCN) – Someone shot a teenage boy in the area around an apartment complex on East Weaver Street and East Cornwallis Road on Saturday night, according to Durham Police.

The juvenile was taken to Duke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

His current condition is unknown.

Police said officers received the call of a reported shooting victim around 8 p.m.

They said someone took the victim to the hospital and were working to locate the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is on-going.

