Wake County leaders support compromise to repeal House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders in Wake County are supporting efforts to find a compromise on the controversial House Bill 2.

Earlier this week, a new plan was unveiled to repeal House Bill 2.

The new plan would allow cities and towns to pass nondiscrimination ordinances but not ones impacting bathroom access.

The proposal also allows people opposing those ordinances to collect signatures and get a referendum on the ballot.

Wake County Commissioner John Burns says he’s encouraged lawmakers in both parties are talking, but he’s concerned about the compromise bill as it stands.

“Personally, I can’t support anything that has a referendum in it on other people’s rights, but I’m convinced there are people of good faith on both sides trying finally to reach some solution,” Burns said.

The referendum issue caused Democratic Representative Rodney Moore to drop his support for the bill on Friday.

But, 14 other lawmakers have joined on as co-sponsors since Wednesday.