Wayne County standoff involving 6 children ends in arrest, no injuries

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man held six children and a woman in a Wayne County home during a nearly 3-hour standoff on Friday night, officials said.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. at 102 Bird Dog Lane in Dudley when Shakeia Litaker and her sister returned home from shopping, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The suspect, Steve Carlos Brown, assaulted Litaker and dragged her into the home, looking the door, deputies said.

Litaker’s sister told officials she could hear the pair arguing and fighting inside the home, according to authorities.

Deputies later tried to make contact with Litaker inside the home, but there was no response.

“It was discovered that the victim and 6 children were locked into the residence by the suspect and not being allowed to leave or make contact with the officers,” deputies said.

After many attempts to contact the suspect during the next 2.5 hours, SWAT members entered the home and rescued the children, deputies said.

“As they were doing this, the suspect Steve Carlos Brown came into the room and was taken into custody,” officials said.

Brown was charged with domestic assault and kidnapping.

He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.