2nd Fort Bragg death in a week, soldier dies in ‘off-post incident’

FT. BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is being launched after Fort Bragg officials say a paratrooper died Thursday, February 23 in an “off-post incident.”

Fayatteville Police Department is looking at the circumstances surrounding the death of Specialist Johnathon D. Poole, 26, an infantryman at the base.

The Iowa native joined the Army in 2012, and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division four years ago.

In a statement to CBS North Carolina, Lt. Col. Rhett Thompson, commander of 2nd Bn., 505th PIR said, “Specialist Johnathon Poole was an outstanding Paratrooper and a valued member of our team. Condolences from the ‘2 Panther’ Paratroopers go out to his family and friends.”

Thomas added, “Specialist Poole was a young leader who served honorably with the battalion as a heavy weapons gunner while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq in 2015. He will truly be missed,”

The decorated Iraq soldier’s awards include the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, as well as several others.

No word on the cause of death in Poole’s case.

A second Fort Bragg soldier died the same day as Spc. Poole. Authorities say Specialist Ciara L. Harris, 26, died Thursday due to “complications from a brief illness.”