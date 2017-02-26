Dozens turn out to protest NC billboard

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:
The billboard is on I-40 west between Greensboro and Winston-Salem (Photo: WFMY News 2)
The billboard is on I-40 west between Greensboro and Winston-Salem (Photo: WFMY News 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.  (WFMY) – A new highway billboard has a lot of people talking, and now protesting.

Some of the protesters on Sunday in Winston-Salem. Photo from WFMY. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE
Some of the protesters on Sunday in Winston-Salem. Photo from WFMY. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Sunday, a protest was organized in response to a billboard that reads, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

The Facebook event called for all people, men and women, who think the sign is offensive to step up and attend a public demonstration at Merschel Plaza in Winston-Salem.

Organizers said about 100 people showed up for the Sunday protest, with some writing messages of their own.

RELATED: Billboard on I-40 in the Triad stirring debate

The Facebook event wanted to be clear about what they are protesting,

We are NOT protesting that the sign is capable of existing, or the people who put it up, or the ad agency, or the right to put it up. We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all. We are protesting the implied demand that women be silent and appreciate, regardless of whatever circumstances, their role as non-providers.

At the protest they will be making a large collection of alternative billboards with a more positive slogan, according to the Facebook event.

Each person was asked to bring a flat sheet that will be used as the handmade billboard. At 3 p.m. there were plans for a vote on which slogan will be put on an actual billboard on I-40 in the near future.

The Facebook event also says that people can take home their ‘billboards’ to hang from porches, businesses, yards, or anywhere to spread a positive message and make Winston-Salem “one giant positive billboard.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s