Family and friends mourn woman killed in Raleigh crash during chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been two days since a tragic crash at the end of a police chase took the lives of two people.

The passenger of a car being chased by Garner Police and a teenage girl in a van hit by that car were killed Thursday night.

The chase started in Garner and ended in Raleigh.

For the second night in a row Shada Taylor’s family gathered for a vigil at the scene where she lost her life.

“She was a good girl,” said Yvonne Whitfield, Taylor’s mother. “I mean she had her challenges, but she was a normal 25 year old.”

On Thursday night Shada Taylor was in a car with 18-year-old Kawme McGregory. Police say they tried to pull him over for speeding on Garner Road, and when he did not, it turned into a high-speed pursuit.

“A life cut too short, too soon, too fast, but God makes no mistakes,” said one of Taylor’s friends.

The chase ended with McGregory crashing into a church van with three people.

Taylor died at the scene and 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway, who was among three in the van, died at a hospital Friday morning.

Taylor’s family did not know McGregory, but they say what hurts the most is knowing this all could have been prevented.

“She was trying to get herself together,” said Whitfield. “I don’t know why he couldn’t just stop. I can’t understand it.”

Taylor’s family and friends say they know she is in a better place.

“Weep no more because tonight there is pain, but tomorrow there will be joy and release because she is resting in the bosom of Jesus,” said Taylor’s friend.

Shaun Jackson, the driver of the van remains hospitalized, listed in good condition.

Kawme McGregory is in a hospital, listed in fair condition. McGregory was charged with driving while impaired. Other charges are still pending.

Neighbor to Neighbor, the community center whose van Holloway was in, said they will be accepting online donations for Holloway’s funeral expenses.