Mom, siblings remember teen girl killed in Raleigh crash during chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two young lives were cut short after a police chase that ended in a fatal crash last week.

On Thursday night, police say 18-year-old Kawme McGregory was speeding and wouldn’t pull over.

The chase ended with McGregory crashing into a van and killing his passenger, Shada Taylor, and one of the three people in a van, Erieyana Holloway.

Holloway’s mother, Sherry Holloway-Burkes, said Sunday she misses her “angel,” but she’s trying to be strong for her other three children.

She said planning a funeral for a teenage daughter is something no mother should have to do, but she says she will get through it with her family and friends by her side.

“She was a person that you loved to be around,” said Holloway-Burkes.

Erieyana Holloway, 14, loved to sing, draw pictures and wanted to become a doctor when she grew up, family members said.

“She liked science,” said Erieyana’s aunt, Sheryl Walker. “She liked doing experiments and she liked to read.”

But those dreams were cut short Thursday night.

“Without her around it’s not the same,” said Sheryl Walker. “It’s not the same with her not around.”

Erieyana Holloway was heading home from her after-school program when the van she was in was struck by a car that was fleeing from Garner police, officials said.

The crash took her life and the life of 25-year-old Shada Taylor, who was a passenger in the car being chased.

“Seeing my sister on that stretcher, I didn’t know that was the last time I was gonna see my sister,” said Eric Holloway, Erieyana’s brother. “I almost dropped and fell to my knees because you see everything on TV and everything in the world that was going on you won’t expect it to happen to you.”

Police say the driver of the car, McGregory, was speeding down Garner Road in Garner and refused to stop which led to the chase, which ended with the deadly crash in Raleigh.

McGregory was charged with driving while impaired. Other charges are still pending.

“I was angry,” said Holloway-Burkes. “Angry as hell, but you know what though, he’s sitting right now wherever he’s at, thinking about it and sorry that he done it.”

“If he is watching or whatever I would like for him to know that I forgive him,” said Eric Holloway.

Erieyana’s little sister says she always looked up to her older sister.

“Before like the crash happened we was at the after-school program and we took a picture outside and we were all together, but before she left I hugged and kissed her and told her to be safe,” said her sister, Emajei-Lee Holloway.

Erieyana also left behind her twin sister, Eriel.

“I thought it was a dream when I see it on the news,” said Eriel. “I still can’t believe she’s gone. That was my best friend.”

The family had fallen on hard times and didn’t have a place to call their own until about two months ago.

“It was a long struggle,” said brother Eric Holloway. “We was homeless before we got here and my sister only enjoyed this house for two months and all that fighting I did for my family. I feel like a failure because I wasn’t there to protect my sister.”

But her mother says the most important thing for them to do now, is keep her memory alive.

“She would want us happy and keep moving on,” said Holloway-Burkes. “We just have to pray and be together.”

Erieyana’s funeral will be on Thursday at noon at Presbyterian Church on Davie Street in Raleigh.

Neighbor to Neighbor will accept donations on behalf of Erieyana Holloway’s funeral expenses through online donations with the designation of “Holloway” or through checks made out to Neighbor to Neighbor with “Holloway” in the memo line to P.O. Box 25628, Raleigh, NC 27611.