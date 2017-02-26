NC driver charged after man falls from chair in truck and dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man is dead after falling off a moving vehicle Saturday afternoon, and now Wilmington police say the man behind the wheel has been charged with multiple crimes.

According to Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay, the incident happened on Rutledge Drive and Graham Street in Wilmington around 3:45 p.m.

Police believe Gregorio Perez Mendoza, 34, was driving a pickup truck with the victim sitting in a chair in the truck’s bed when the victim fell out of the truck onto the road. The victim died at the scene.

Mendoza has been charged with driving while intoxicated, felony death by motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and careless and reckless driving.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Victim information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

