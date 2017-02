PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was hit by a car on Old River Road in Pitt County.

The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the car sustained minor damage.

The victim, who’s name has not been released, is being charged with impeding traffic.

No other injuries were reported.