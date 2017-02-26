One in custody after early morning murder in Hoke County

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– A Hoke County man has been charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin tells CBS North Carolina that 29-year-old Justin Smith was arrested at his home on Calloway Rd. this morning and charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 27-year-old David McNair, Jr.

Deputies were called to the home of McNair on Blue Springs Rd. about 3:20 a.m.  When they arrived, they found McNair dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives later received a tip that Smith was the shooter, and went to his residence where they found the murder weapon.  Smith is being held with no bond.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

 

