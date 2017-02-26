Teen girl shot by masked men in Garner apartment

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot at an apartment on Westcroft Drive.

It happened Sunday after midnight and authorities say witnesses report seeing three masked men enter the occupied apartment and then opened fired.

The teenage girl, of Raleigh, was shot once and was taken to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries, but is reported to be in stable condition.

If you have information on the shooting, contact the Garner Police Department crime tips line at 919-890- 7318 or e-mail at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.

