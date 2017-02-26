2 Killed in Fiery Crash near Gaston

GASTON, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people were killed early Sunday morning after their vehicle was found engulfed in flames along a rural Northampton County highway.

The car was found in a wooded area along NC Highway 46 near Hickory Hollow Rd. around 2 a.m. When rescuers arrived, the vehicle was in flames. After extinguishing the fire, a male driver and female passenger were discovered inside. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the identity of the victims.

Firefighters believe the fire started after the fuel tank ruptured after the collision. The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.