911 calls reveal chaotic scene after teen girl shot in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Callers in 911 calls released Monday recounted the harrowing moments after a masked gunman shot a 15-year-old girl in a Garner apartment.

The heavy police presence at Weston Trace Apartments on Sunday was unsettling for many residents.

“It was a shock,” said neighbor Elizabeth Williams. “I couldn’t believe that happened.”

She added: “Nothing like that ever happened out here. It’s a nice quiet neighborhood.”

EARLIER: Teen girl shot by masked men in Garner apartment

One witness remembered seeing the masked gunman headed toward the apartment.

“I hear someone say, ‘Get out of here,’ and in my mind I thought, ‘Run.’ Because I didn’t know whose house he was going to, I just saw him head toward the building,” said witness Torrance Bryant.

According to callers in 911 calls, a masked man broke into one of the apartments and fired several shots, striking 15-year-old Briana Solomon-Sides.

“Help, she’s unconscious, okay?” one caller said. “She’s not really breathing. We need help, we need help.”

Witnesses said the gunman then got into a car and fired several more shots as the vehicle sped away.

“There’s a drive-by shooting going on out there,” another caller said. “I don’t know what happening, but I heard several gunshots, … and I could see the gun outside the window. The passenger was shooting.”

Bullet holes are still visible in the walls of some of the apartments that were hit by that gunfire.

Some neighbors said they remain worried as police search for the perpetrator.

“That could have been my house,” Williams said. “I keep my apartment door locked now. I used to leave it open, I keep it locked now.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Garner police.