Chapel Hill Police respond to motel 120+ times since 2015

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police have received more than a dozen calls for service this year from the address of a motel that was the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. early Sunday, Chapel Hill police said.

Police have received 14 calls in 2017 from that address. It is worth noting some of these calls occurred on the road leading into the motel but it is the only address on that stretch of road.

Since the beginning of 2015, Chapel Hill Police have responded to 125 calls.

The range of calls moves from loud music to a death investigation, according to records kept by Chapel Hill Police.

In December, three people were arrested on drug and robbery charges after a man said he was robbed at the Chapel Hill Red Roof Inn by a woman he met online.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Chapel Hill Police about would make a property a nuisance property and what the town could do about it.

Cpt. Josh Mecimore said their ordicnance is put in place on a case-by-case basis.

“This property is not currently under any ‘nuisance’ status,” Mecimore said.

Calls for service at 5623 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. by year:

2015: 48

2016: 64

2017: 14

