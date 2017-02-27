Cumberland County man arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection with an incident earlier this month, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to 5506 Quarter Pole Lane in Hope Mills on Feb. 25 in an attempt to find Harvey Lamar Sangster, 28, on two outstanding warrants for arrest.

One warrant for Sangster was for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill. The second warrant was for first-degree arson.

While on their way to Sangster’s home, they spotted his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. He was arrested without incident, authorities said.

The warrants are connected to an incident that occurred Feb. 7 at the Coliseum Inn, located at 2507 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville.

Sangster is accused of setting the door of room 169 on fire in an attempt to get the victim out of the room. When the victim opened the door, Sangster hit him in the head with the fire extinguisher, continued to beat him with the extinguisher and then stabbed him, the sheriff’s office said.

Sangster is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

