Duke QB Sirk to transfer for final season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk will transfer to another school for his sixth year, head coach David Cutcliffe announced on Monday.

Sirk graduated from Duke in May, 2016 with a degree in political science while minoring in education.

In November of 2016, Sirk was granted an extension of eligibility by the NCAA.

“First and foremost, we are 100 percent supportive of Thomas and his decision to complete his eligibility at another school,” Cutcliffe said. “I’ve said it many times before: Thomas is an incredible young man. He’s conscientious, dedicated and what I would consider the ultimate teammate due to his selflessness and leadership qualities.”

Thomas will be allowed to transfer to school outside of members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Army West Point, Baylor, North Carolina Central and Northwestern.

Duke will grant Sirk an eligibility transfer release to include all schools except members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Army West Point, Baylor, N.C. Central and Northwestern.

Sirk sat out of the 2016 season after partially tearing his left Achilles tendon during fall practice.

He has previously ruptured his left Achilles tendon on Feb. 9, 2016.

He also missed the 2013 campaign after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in April 2013.

Sirk started 12 games in 2015 and completed 251-of-427 (.588) passes for 2,625 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for a team-best 803 yards and eight scores on 163 attempts.

Sirk’s 3,428 total offensive yards rank as the second highest single-season total in school history.