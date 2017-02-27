Durham unveils new downtown parking meters

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham Transportation Department unveiled its new metered on-street parking Monday.

A thousand new parking kiosks will be installed throughout the city that will charge an hourly rate of $1.50. Some spaces will have different time limits.

The new meters will accept credit and debit cards, cash and coins. Officials said they will be smartphone compatible.

“It’s different and it’s unique. Once you get a hold of it, it’s fairly nice,” said Crinnie Allen of Raleigh.

Not everyone CBS North Carolina spoke to was onboard with the new meters.

“First, they started putting meter spots on 9th Street. I was disappointed about that. I come downtown all of the time and I know this is going to keep me from wanting to come down as much. I hate paying for parking,” said Matthew Stutzman, of Durham.

Special event parking in the city’s parking garages will also increase from $3 to $5 an hour starting Monday.

The increase of costs in garages will offset the cost of maintenance and security.