Ex-NC Trooper charged with DWI after Cook Out drive-thru incident

BOONE, N.C (WBTV) — A former state trooper has been charged with DWI after reportedly driving through a Boone Cook Out drive-thru and backing into a car.

Boone police released the 911 call Monday, where a woman called in to report a drunk driver.

The driver, later identified as Matthew Grogan, was charged with DWI. Grogan was an off-duty trooper at the time.

“There is a guy in a brand new Toyota, uh, Tundra four-wheel-drive that is so drunk he can not hardly even get through the parking lot here. He can’t hold his head up and he’s about to hit a truck and pull out on the main road,” a woman said in the 911 call.

The call came in from the Cook Out on Highway 421.

“He just backed into the car behind him,” the caller told dispatch as the man was attempting to pull out of the drive-thru.

After backing into vehicle, the woman said Grogan took off, “spinnin’ tires.”

Grogan was eventually caught and charged.

