Gov Cooper still pushing for Medicaid expansion in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper was in the crowd Monday in Washington as President Donald Trump promised power would be going back to the states when it comes to health care.

But right now, it’s unclear what the replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act will entail.

And the governor and Republican legislative leaders are at odds over Cooper’s calls for expanding Medicaid.

“You know that I have been advocating for expansion,” Cooper said. “Let’s take advantage of the tax money that we have already paid to Washington.”

Cooper made those comments nearly two weeks ago to the North Carolina Hospital Association.

During his campaign and his first couple months as governor, Cooper has called for Medicaid expansion.

Republican legislative leaders question if the governor has the authority to act unilaterally on the issue.

At a rally in Raleigh in support of Trump, people told CBS North Carolina they believe Medicaid expansion is a financial mistake in North Carolina.

“If we look at what Gov. McCrory just did with balancing the budget and not just balancing the budget,” said Michele Morrow. “But we had money in storage to pay able to pay for the horrible flood that just happened.”

But some like Medicaid recipient Laryn Pratt said the expansion is needed.

“A lot of this stuff, people don’t think about cause they’re not in this situation,” Pratt said.

She has three kids with special needs.

“It covers them 100 percent. It pays for all of their medicines and everything,” she said.

Pratt agrees with the governor and says expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is the right thing to do.

“I think there are a lot of kids and a lot of people out here that need it that are sick or ill or disabled,” she said.