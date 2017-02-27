Group seeks Confederate flag ban in Orange County schools

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hate Free Schools Coalition is pushing to ban the Confederate flag from schools in Orange County.

The issue is expected to be brought up at the school board meeting Monday, which starts at 7 p.m.

Members of the coalition are demanding the school make a change in its policy.

Latarndra Strong, a parent of an Orange High School student and co-founder of the Hate Free Schools Coalition, was shocked to see Confederate flags at her daughter’s school.

“A student had a flag on a pole on his truck as he entered into the school,” she said. “The first day I thought, this is weird. Second and third day, I said ‘I better go in and talk to the principal about it’.”

Her talk with the principal didn’t go far.

Strong sent CBS North Carolina a photo of a student wearing the flag in school Monday.

“The Confederate flag has two meanings,” Strong said. “One of them is associated with pride and southern heritage. But unfortunately, the other one is oppression for people of color. So, it made me feel awful.”

The coalition’s goal is to have the school board place a ban on Confederate flags on clothing, cars and school property.

The school board says that decision is up to the school’s principal and district superintendent, if the flag has been deemed a disturbance to the school day.

“The one thing I have come to learn about this process is how disqualified our leaders are in our school system around race issues,” Strong said.

Strong said she will not stop using her voice and says she has no plans to give up until there is a change.

“I hope that our school board will take into consideration the comments that are being shared,” she said.

There is expected to be a decent size crowd in attendance from both members of the Hate Free Schools Coalition, as well as a group of supporters of the Confederate flag.