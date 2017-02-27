Habitat for Humanity development proposed in Cary draws scrutiny

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Cary residents have been voicing concerns over the future of a plot of land near downtown.

For the past couple months, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County has been working on plans to build homes on the 2.5 acre lot.

“It seemed like a great family environment,” said Bayley Garbutt, who lives in a nearby Habitat for Humanity neighborhood.

Garbutt and his wife, both graduate students, moved into a Habitat for Humanity-built community in Cary in 2012, after a difficult search for affordable housing.

“We benefitted from it, and my feeling is that I think there are many other people that would benefit from establishing more affordable homes and more affordable communities in Cary,” he said.

Rachel Zeitler, advocacy manager at Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, said the group identified the plot of Trimble Avenue as a prime spot for a Habitat build.

“They have a higher median income in that area and it’s harder to afford housing there for that reason,” Zeitler said.

The group proposed a high-density development: 23 townhomes. That proposed density, and the road that would go with it, troubled some residents of the area, prompting a neighborhood movement against a rezoning that Habitat would need to make the townhomes work.

“Traffic concerns. The children play on the street,” said Michael Smith, a Trimble Avenue resident. “We were concerned about the neighborhood becoming a shortcut to other parts of neighborhoods and other streets, especially off of Maynard.”

In response to the neighborhood’s pushback, Habitat has toned down their proposal. Plans now call for up to nine single family, detached homes.

“I’m very pleased that everyone was listening and they were able to find a solution that sounds like it does fit for the neighborhood,” Smith said.

The rezoning request will go before Cary’s Planning and Zoning Board in April and before the Town Council in May.

“We want it to be a community project, not just a Habitat project,” Zeitler said.