Jury convicts man of first-degree murder in Wake double slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County jury on Monday convicted Nathan Holden of first-degree murder.

The jury was charged with deciding whether he’s guilty of first-degree murder in a 2014 attack that killed his in-laws and left his estranged wife badly wounded.

The jury started deliberating Thursday.

The prosecution has claimed that Holden’s attack was premeditated, while the defense maintains that he committed the killings in the heat of the moment, distraught over the end of his marriage.

The prosecution wanted a first-degree murder conviction, while the defense was angling for a lesser charge.

A first-degree murder conviction opens Holden up to a potential death sentence, though thanks to a moratorium, the state hasn’t actually executed anyone since 2006.

