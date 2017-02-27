Lane to close during work on new Rowan St. bridge in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County drivers will have to be a little patient while major road work is underway.

One of the projects includes the new Rowan Street bridge.

Fayetteville’s Rowan Street Bridge has been under construction since the beginning of this year.

“I believe with the new roads and bridge, that will free up a lot of traffic once it’s done,” said Fred Prosperi of Fred’s Automotive.

But starting Monday, one lane will be closed as crews work to build the new bridge.

The $24 million project will transform Rowan Street, Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard into a major intersection.

“As far as traffic flow goes, once it’s done, I believe it will be a good thing for this area, it will be a bad thing for people trying to continue from here down to Fayetteville because they’ll have to go around everything,” Prosperi said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says roughly 25,000 cars use the Rowan Street bridge every day.

It’s the main connecting point to and from Fort Bragg.

The bridge was built in 1954. Traffic engineers say it’s now falling apart.

The N.C. DOT doesn’t expect the lane reduction to cause much of a hassle for drivers.

“No matter where you go, it’s just always some road construction … it’s very confusing sometimes,” said Johnnie Cox of Fayetteville.

Also Monday, Camden Road between Owen Drive and Cumberland Road will be closed.

Construction crews are installing a deep sewer water line on Camden Road.

Camden is expected to re-open at the end of this week.

The new Rowan Street Bridge won’t be complete for another three years.