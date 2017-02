DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Page Road in Durham County, officials said Monday.

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing skywards as firefighters sprayed water onto the blaze.

Firefighters believe the fire started as a trailer fire. The trailer was in a wooded area and flames spread quickly, officials said.

Durham city firefighters and Durham County firefighters are battling the blaze.