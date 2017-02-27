Man found dead inside Durham home engulfed in flames

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead inside a burning home in Durham Monday morning, Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Calumet Drive just before 12:45 a.m. after a 911 call was made by a person who lived in the neighborhood who went outside to investigate why there were flickering lights on his outside surveillance cameras, officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire in a one-story home. An unconscious man was found inside the home and removed within minutes of crews arriving on scene. The man was declared dead by officials.

Iannuzzi said there’s no further information on the victim at this time and there were no other people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes, but the home suffered heavy fire damage.