Man sought in attempted sex offense in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville authorities are looking for a suspect in an attempted sex crime that happened earlier this month, police say.

Matthew McLean, 42, of the 300 block of Person Street is charged in the incident that took place on Feb. 6 near the intersection of B and Person streets, police said.

According to police, McLean and the victim knew each other.

McLean is charged with attempted second degree forcible sex offense, but is not in custody.

“Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Matthew McLean to have him” surrender to authorities, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew McLean is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).